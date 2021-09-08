Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,792,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,000.

Separately, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Bitfarms Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

