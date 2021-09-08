Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,890 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Magnite by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.33 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.