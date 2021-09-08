Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.63% of OneSpan worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and sold 35,081 shares worth $883,961. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

OSPN opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.76 million, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

