Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $234.99 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -134.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.26.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

