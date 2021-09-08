Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,079 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Lennox International worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,193 shares of company stock worth $6,717,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

NYSE:LII opened at $324.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.74. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

