Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Autohome worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Autohome by 44.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 62.5% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,009,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA cut their target price on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie cut their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.