S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $840.00

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.97) and last traded at GBX 839.31 ($10.97), with a volume of 576802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 831 ($10.86).

SFOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 645 ($8.43).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 713.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 597.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

