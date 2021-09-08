SafeInsure Reaches One Day Volume of $1,036.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $427,662.22 and approximately $1,036.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017936 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,406,416 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

