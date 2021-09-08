Safestore (LON:SAFE) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price raised by analysts at Liberum Capital to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 1,169 ($15.27) on Tuesday. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,213 ($15.85). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,073.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 935.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.