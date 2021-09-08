Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) EVP Christian Hordo Sells 7,958 Shares

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 977,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,433,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christian Hordo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SANA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,980,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,557,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,284,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,556,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

