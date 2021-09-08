Sandy Spring Bank Buys 600 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

