Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 148,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 324.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,864,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.10.

