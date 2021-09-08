Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

