Sandy Spring Bank Makes New $52,000 Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

Shares of LAD opened at $318.90 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.99.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

