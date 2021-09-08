Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 220 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after buying an additional 2,034,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $45,874,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after buying an additional 145,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

