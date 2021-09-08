Sandy Spring Bank Purchases Shares of 500 Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.98. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,365.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 370,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and sold 27,302 shares worth $3,051,941. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

