Sandy Spring Bank Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,236,000 after buying an additional 343,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after buying an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

