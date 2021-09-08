Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

