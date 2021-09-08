Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.00 ($116.47).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA SAN opened at €86.95 ($102.29) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €87.52 and its 200-day moving average is €85.59.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.