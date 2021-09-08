Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 145.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 369,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 265.6% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 205,603 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 175,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,497,000.

Shares of SCHJ stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 46,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,084. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

