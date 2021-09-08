Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $76.67. 48,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

