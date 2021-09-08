Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $429.70

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.70 ($5.61) and traded as low as GBX 422.06 ($5.51). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.67), with a volume of 6,510 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Science Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Science Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.70 million and a P/E ratio of 19.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 430.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.19.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.