SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,521,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 128,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 89,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. SciPlay Co. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

