Scry.info (DDD) Price Tops $0.0054

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 35.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $262,973.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00149028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00729501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

