Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 281,921 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

