Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. For 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.45 and $3.60, up from prior guidance of $3.40 – $3.55. Strong demand for automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions are driving growth in the food and protected packaging segments. Also, demand rebound in food service is fueling growth. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. High debt levels, concerns over supply chain and escalating input costs might dent the company's margins.”

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

Sealed Air stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3,004.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

