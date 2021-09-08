Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.44) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

AAL stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,921,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

