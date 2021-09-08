Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) versus Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Critical Contrast

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products N/A -34.55% -28.67% Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18%

9.8% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Zynex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 42.91 -$14.88 million N/A N/A Zynex $80.12 million 5.69 $9.07 million $0.26 50.46

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Volatility and Risk

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Second Sight Medical Products and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.06%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Second Sight Medical Products.

Summary

Zynex beats Second Sight Medical Products on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann, Aaron Mendelsohn, Sam Williams, Robert J. Greenberg, and Gunnar Bjorg in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

