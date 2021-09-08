Sei Investments Co. Acquires 11,628 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Fox Factory worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $151.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

