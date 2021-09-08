Sei Investments Co. Acquires 99,432 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99,432 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.53% of KAR Auction Services worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 230,045 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

KAR stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.