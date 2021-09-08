Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,446 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,890 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

