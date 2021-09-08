Sei Investments Co. Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

