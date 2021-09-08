Sei Investments Co. Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after buying an additional 382,043 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after buying an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after buying an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

