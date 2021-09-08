Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,779,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,879,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.