Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of SEM opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

