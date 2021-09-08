Shard Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $12,180.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shard has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,257,339 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,339 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

