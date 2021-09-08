ShipChain Market Capitalization Tops $411,437.20 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $411,437.20 and $565.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00149259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.36 or 0.00716737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041692 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

