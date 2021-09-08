ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Financial Contrast

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Treace Medical Concepts and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 3 0 2.75 ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.35%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $203.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.67%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and ShockWave Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 120.52 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -116.80

Treace Medical Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A ShockWave Medical -40.60% -24.14% -19.24%

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats ShockWave Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

