SIBCoin Tops One Day Volume of $1,741.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $599,454.11 and $1,741.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,989.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.46 or 0.07352758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.32 or 0.01429294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00394655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00124649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.75 or 0.00573497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.61 or 0.00553635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00334937 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,399,465 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

