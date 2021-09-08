Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Shares Down 0%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

SMEGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

