Signature Chain Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $754.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00151229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.87 or 0.00728889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00043446 BTC.

About Signature Chain

SIGN is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.