Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $956.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $181.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

