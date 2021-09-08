SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 474 ($6.19), with a volume of 57864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($6.08).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. SL Private Equity’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

The stock has a market capitalization of £728.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 450.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 444.29.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

