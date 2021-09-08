Smartlands Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $115,749.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $5.88 or 0.00012826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $30.01 million and approximately $115,749.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00169438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.82 or 0.00716963 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

