Smartshare Price Tops $0.0002 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $699,813.42 and $88,088.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00109621 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026590 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.