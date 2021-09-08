Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of SMAR traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. 71,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,024. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.01 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

