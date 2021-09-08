Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smartsheet stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 74,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,024. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

