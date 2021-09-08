Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Smartsheet stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 74,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,024. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25.
In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.