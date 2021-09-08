Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,323 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group makes up about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.