Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Grows Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of ScanSource worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ScanSource by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. 276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $954.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.