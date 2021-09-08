Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,040 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 4,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,516. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.